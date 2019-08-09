Mother of 5-year-old found by Conway police identified

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The mother of a 5-year-old boy found by Conway police has been identified, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway.

News13 previously reported that Conway police were looking for family members of the child.

Conway Police responded to the area of Kenneth Street in reference to a 5-year-old child that was located in the area.

Police said the child goes by the name of “CJ”.

The identity of the child’s mother has not been released.

