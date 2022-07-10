CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a dark-colored Dodge Durango or similar SUV after multiple people were hurt Saturday night in a reported shooting.

Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a shots-fired complaint at the Shady Moss apartments on Highway 378, and “victims were located on scene with injuries,” Conway police said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available. Horry County Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department assisted police at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-248-1790.

