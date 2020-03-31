Conway woman charged with DUI, child endangerment

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman is facing a DUI charge after police say she was found with open beer in a car with a 7-month-old child.
Haley Floyd, 26, is also charged with child endangerment.
Coastal Carolina police officers say Floyd crossed the center line several times on Highway 544 near University Boulevard on Thursday at about 6:16 p.m. The police report also says officers saw her drinking a beer while driving.
Floy was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $1,397 bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Can coronavirus infect you through your eyes?
- You could get paid to watch your favorite Disney Film
- CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus
- Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus
- Amazon fires warehouse worker who led walkout over coronavirus