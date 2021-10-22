Coral Sands Motel declared nuisance, shut down for one year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach was declared a nuisance Friday and will be shut down for one year, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“The volume of calls for service related to drugs, drug use and overdoses was alarming to say the least,” the court found.

In July, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked a judge to shut down the motel, which is located on North Ocean Boulevard.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department began an investigation of the Coral Sands in March. “This investigation determined most of the guests at the Coral Sands use the Motel to distribute illegal drugs and engage in prostitution,” the petition states.

The petition states “management and security purchase illegal drugs from tenants and provide discounts on rooms in exchange for drugs and sex acts. Management also accepts bribes in exchange for allowing people to sell drugs at the Coral Sands and has a room set aside for drug use and prostitution.”

“It doesn’t happen often and the way it comes to our attention, generally speaking, if it’s in the city of Myrtle Beach, the police chief will come and say ‘we’re having a real problem with a, b, c,’” Richardson said.

The solicitor’s office says police officers and other officials have met with the business owner, Harkishin Bhambhani, since February 2018 to address the dilapidated condition and its high calls for public safety service. But the nuisance activity continued, the petition states.

The solicitor’s office served a written notice of public nuisance to Bhambhani on June 7, but that notice was never answered, the document states.

“Most of the time you don’t have to do but one nuisance, if that,” Richardson said. “A lot of the times just talking to the people works. Obviously, we had to go a step further here and if the judge agrees with us, he can close it down for up to a year.”

Richardson said it’s rare that his office has to do this. The last time was with the Rosen Sea Inn on Ocean Boulevard in 2019. In February 2020, that hotel was shut down as a nuisance.