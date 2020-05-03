Coronavirus in SC: DHEC reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 8 additional deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 6,626 and 275 virus-related deaths.

The eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2), York (2)