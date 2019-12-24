Coroner: 14-month-old boy dies following head injury, death ruled homicide

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville toddler died Tuesday morning following a head injury that happened on Saturday.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Kingston Clark, 1, was at home with his father and sibling on Saturday when he received a “non-accidental” head injury.

Kingston was taken to the Trauma Center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The coroner’s office said the manner of Kingston’s death is homicide.