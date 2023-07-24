HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 57.

India Chestnut of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, was killed in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan Sedan, was driving north on Highway 57 and ran off the road before hitting a ditch and a tree, SCHP said. Chestnut died on scene.

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 57 and Frank Gore Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.