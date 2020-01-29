Coroner identifies couple found dead in Hilton Head home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman found deceased in a Hilton Head Island home on Wednesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Michael Klesh (39) and Sophie Klesh (33), a married couple that lived in the home where they were discovered.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at MUSC on Thursday.

Officials hope that the autopsy will provide insight regarding the cause and manner of the deaths, which remain unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation.

