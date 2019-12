ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who were fatally wounded in a car accident.

The accident happened on Friday, December 6 at 10:10 PM on Bass Drive near Friendship Road in Santee, SC.

Josephine Walker, 75, and Warren J. Bennett, Jr., 76, both died of injuries sustained as a result of a head-on collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.