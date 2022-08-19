CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on I-26 Thursday morning was identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the name of Joshua Hutto III (26), of St. George, who was the motorcyclist involved in the deadly accident.

Hutton died at the scene from blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on I-26 eastbound, O’Neal said.

The accident caused eastbound traffic to be backed up for hours and prompted motorists to be redirected by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the accident.