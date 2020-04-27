Coroner: Man died in lawnmower accident in South Carolina

OCONEE, S.C. (AP) — An official in South Carolina says a lawnmower flipped over near the edge of an embankment and pinned the man that was riding it, killing him.

News outlets report 81-year-old David Bearden was found trapped underneath the mower on Friday night in Oconee County.

The coroner says Bearden suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene.

The death has been ruled an accident, and an autopsy will not be performed.

The coroner says the accident likely happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday but Bearden wasn’t found pinned until almost 10 p.m. when a friend came to check on him.