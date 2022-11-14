CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Corp of Engineers is asking the public to report whale sightings this winter.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District says many Right Whales migrate from Canada and New England to South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida’s east coast east winter.

South Carolina’s coast is home to warmer shallow waters where whales often give birth and nurse their young.

Charleston’s District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking the public to report any whale sightings to Noaa Fisheries at (877) WHALE-HELP.