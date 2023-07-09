FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A correctional officer at the Florence County Detention Center was arrested Thursday for allegedly having illegal narcotics at the jail and for providing an inmate with a cellphone, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ladayisha Marie Bell, 30, of Timmonsville is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Bell, who was hired as a correctional officer in April, is being held at the jail while she awaits a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is continuing.

“It is always sad when one of our own violates the public trust,” Sheriff TJ Joye said in a news release. “But we will not tolerate corruption within our ranks.”