Corrections officer arrested for distributing cell phones, meth to inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Police Services division has released arrest warrants for Kembria Merriweather (24).

According to SCDC, Merriweather is a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield.

Merriweather is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, providing contraband to an inmate, and misconduct in office, after bringing three cell phones, two chargers, and 8 grams of meth to an inmate.

SCDC says that Merriweather was “starting to initiate a relationship” with the inmate to whom she provided the contraband.

According to the affidavit, Merriweather hid the contraband in her food on various occasions in order to get it into the prison.

SCDC alleges that Merriweather was paid $2,000 for two of the cell phones. She was arrested before she could receive payment for the third cellphone and the meth.

The warrants state that Merriweather provided verbal and written confessions.

She has been fired from Trenton Correctional Institution.

This investigation is ongoing.