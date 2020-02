LEESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – This is your chance to cuddle with some piggies.

Cotton Branch Farm in Leesville, SC is calling for volunteers to come and cuddle some pigs.

The pigs at the Cotton Branch Farm were rescued after being found neglected and malnourished.

The farm has had 75 of their pigs get adopted, but have another 100 that are in need of a permanent home.

Cotton Branch says the pigs would have been euthanized if it weren’t for the quick action by rescue groups.