As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 16 had reached 764,440 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 15, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#46. Barnwell County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (4 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,734 (3,909 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (85 total deaths)

— 50.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (10,465 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#45. Bamberg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (3 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,413 (2,168 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (63 total deaths)

— 65.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (6,515 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#44. Hampton County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,086 (3,092 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (74 total deaths)

— 42.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (11,206 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#43. Jasper County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (10 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,158 (3,957 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (81 total deaths)

— 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (10,172 fully vaccinated)

— 33.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#42. Saluda County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (7 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,568 (2,573 total cases)

— 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (55 total deaths)

— 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (5,758 fully vaccinated)

— 44.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#41. Berkeley County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (106 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,708 (31,242 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (347 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (97,745 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#40. Beaufort County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (91 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,268 (27,412 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (318 total deaths)

— 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (117,110 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#39. Calhoun County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (7 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,073 (1,757 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (52 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (5,165 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#38. Colleton County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (18 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,999 (5,651 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (190 total deaths)

— 86.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (16,473 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#37. Richland County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (203 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,704 (69,450 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (771 total deaths)

— 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (229,057 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#36. Florence County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (71 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,379 (26,800 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (542 total deaths)

— 45.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (68,236 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#35. Dorchester County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (83 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,912 (34,046 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (382 total deaths)

— 13.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (77,989 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#34. Dillon County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (19 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,018 (6,406 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (114 total deaths)

— 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (12,469 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#33. Charleston County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (258 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,979 (65,738 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (724 total deaths)

— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (241,278 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#32. Orangeburg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (55 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,037 (14,682 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (334 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (43,083 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#31. Aiken County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (111 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,881 (27,136 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (348 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (72,522 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#30. Fairfield County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (15 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,745 (3,295 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (93 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (11,107 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#29. Allendale County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,585 (1,354 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (21 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (4,582 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#28. Lexington County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (207 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,316 (54,719 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (706 total deaths)

— 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (147,659 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#27. Marlboro County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (18 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,619 (4,863 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (82 total deaths)

— 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (10,192 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#26. Spartanburg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (226 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,485 (62,309 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (1,215 total deaths)

— 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (127,090 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#25. Chester County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (24 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,081 (6,475 total cases)

— 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (116 total deaths)

— 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (13,337 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#24. Marion County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (23 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,934 (5,498 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (141 total deaths)

— 70.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (13,533 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#23. Georgetown County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (48 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,576 (9,763 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (183 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (31,591 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#22. Cherokee County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (44 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,735 (10,162 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (254 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (17,958 fully vaccinated)

— 38.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#21. Williamsburg County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,734 (5,689 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (129 total deaths)

— 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (15,742 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#20. Kershaw County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (53 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,161 (12,086 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (203 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (34,717 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#19. Anderson County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (164 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,230 (36,926 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (765 total deaths)

— 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (74,753 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#18. Newberry County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (31 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,753 (7,593 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (147 total deaths)

— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (18,552 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#17. Horry County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (308 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,692 (62,643 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (893 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (183,728 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#16. Darlington County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (58 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,142 (12,086 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (229 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (29,275 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#15. Sumter County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (95 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,359 (16,391 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (296 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (48,005 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#14. Laurens County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (62 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,543 (11,840 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (228 total deaths)

— 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (23,769 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#13. Clarendon County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (32 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,235 (5,141 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (136 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (14,362 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#12. Lee County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 95 (16 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,260 (2,568 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (75 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (6,304 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#11. Greenville County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (504 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,259 (106,066 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (1,466 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (258,335 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#10. Greenwood County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (69 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,802 (12,606 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (226 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (31,514 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#9. York County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (276 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,815 (47,248 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (518 total deaths)

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (121,224 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#8. Edgefield County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (28 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,394 (4,469 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (57 total deaths)

— 22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (14,778 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#7. Pickens County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (136 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,141 (28,093 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (477 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (54,120 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#6. Lancaster County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (107 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,546 (16,217 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (227 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (39,634 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#5. Abbeville County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (27 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,815 (3,879 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (50 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (8,976 fully vaccinated)

— 27.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#4. Oconee County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (89 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,718 (15,685 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (231 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (33,217 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#3. McCormick County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (11 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,488 (1,371 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (30 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (5,272 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina

#2. Chesterfield County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (60 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,184 (7,388 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (144 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (15,099 fully vaccinated)

— 34.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina

#1. Union County, SC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (61 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,363 (4,743 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (106 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (10,248 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina