Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#46. Beaufort County

– Population: 189,732

– Born in South Carolina: 56,658 (29.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 114,785 (60.5% of population)

— Midwest (13.7%), Northeast (21.6%), South (20.6%), West (4.5%)

– Born in another country: 15,211 (8.02% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.06%), Europe (1.66%), Latin America (4.78%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.04%)

#45. Horry County

– Population: 344,186

– Born in South Carolina: 124,699 (36.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 193,596 (56.2% of population)

— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (24.8%), South (21.9%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 22,690 (6.59% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.10%), Europe (1.67%), Latin America (3.35%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.04%)

#44. York County

– Population: 273,887

– Born in South Carolina: 101,433 (37.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 153,972 (56.2% of population)

— Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (12.4%), South (32.0%), West (3.2%)

– Born in another country: 15,834 (5.78% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.83%), Europe (0.94%), Latin America (2.56%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.02%)

#43. Aiken County

– Population: 169,947

– Born in South Carolina: 69,353 (40.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 91,703 (54.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (8.5%), South (35.9%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 6,785 (3.99% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.88%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (2.38%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.01%)

#42. Edgefield County

– Population: 27,021

– Born in South Carolina: 12,419 (46.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 13,437 (49.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (6.5%), South (37.3%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 997 (3.69% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (3.22%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.01%)

#41. Lancaster County

– Population: 95,378

– Born in South Carolina: 44,193 (46.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 45,203 (47.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (13.1%), South (25.5%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 4,995 (5.24% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (1.40%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (2.57%), North America (0.24%), Oceania (0.00%)

#40. Jasper County

– Population: 29,558

– Born in South Carolina: 13,799 (46.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,793 (43.3% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (15.6%), South (19.9%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 2,878 (9.74% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.53%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (8.25%), North America (0.40%), Oceania (0.09%)

#39. Dorchester County

– Population: 161,309

– Born in South Carolina: 78,197 (48.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 71,457 (44.3% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (11.9%), South (18.3%), West (4.5%)

– Born in another country: 8,984 (5.57% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (1.49%), Europe (1.07%), Latin America (2.57%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.07%)

#38. Berkeley County

– Population: 222,103

– Born in South Carolina: 109,801 (49.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 96,836 (43.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (11.6%), South (18.7%), West (5.3%)

– Born in another country: 11,837 (5.33% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (1.75%), Europe (0.89%), Latin America (2.40%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.02%)

#37. Charleston County

– Population: 407,543

– Born in South Carolina: 202,778 (49.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 175,746 (43.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (13.0%), South (18.7%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 23,702 (5.82% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.41%), Europe (1.31%), Latin America (2.67%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.06%)

#36. Greenville County

– Population: 516,126

– Born in South Carolina: 267,360 (51.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 198,937 (38.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (9.4%), South (18.3%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 42,997 (8.33% of population)

— Africa (0.21%) , Asia (2.05%), Europe (1.15%), Latin America (4.58%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.06%)

#35. Richland County

– Population: 414,660

– Born in South Carolina: 229,016 (55.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 153,679 (37.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (8.7%), South (18.9%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 24,319 (5.86% of population)

— Africa (0.55%) , Asia (2.28%), Europe (0.79%), Latin America (2.07%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.01%)

#34. McCormick County

– Population: 9,495

– Born in South Carolina: 5,314 (56.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,954 (41.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.2%), Northeast (9.1%), South (21.9%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 160 (1.69% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.99%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#33. Oconee County

– Population: 78,314

– Born in South Carolina: 44,500 (56.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 30,313 (38.7% of population)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (7.5%), South (18.1%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 3,074 (3.93% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.90%), Europe (0.65%), Latin America (2.02%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.02%)

#32. Lexington County

– Population: 295,033

– Born in South Carolina: 172,780 (58.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 102,915 (34.9% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (8.0%), South (17.7%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 15,640 (5.30% of population)

— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (1.71%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (2.48%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.04%)

#31. Georgetown County

– Population: 62,150

– Born in South Carolina: 36,492 (58.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 23,338 (37.6% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (15.2%), South (15.1%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,737 (2.79% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.67%), Latin America (1.48%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.02%)

#30. Pickens County

– Population: 125,381

– Born in South Carolina: 76,104 (60.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 44,189 (35.2% of population)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (8.5%), South (18.1%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 4,294 (3.42% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (1.54%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (1.16%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.02%)

#29. Spartanburg County

– Population: 313,791

– Born in South Carolina: 193,948 (61.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 96,125 (30.6% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (6.9%), South (15.9%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 20,822 (6.64% of population)

— Africa (0.22%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (1.73%), Latin America (3.15%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.02%)

#28. Chesterfield County

– Population: 45,833

– Born in South Carolina: 29,525 (64.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 14,854 (32.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (3.1%), South (25.8%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,161 (2.53% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (1.68%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

#27. Kershaw County

– Population: 65,926

– Born in South Carolina: 42,717 (64.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 20,298 (30.8% of population)

— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (7.4%), South (15.5%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,862 (2.82% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.62%), Latin America (1.81%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.01%)

#26. Sumter County

– Population: 106,675

– Born in South Carolina: 70,202 (65.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 31,780 (29.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (7.6%), South (13.5%), West (3.9%)

– Born in another country: 3,283 (3.08% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.14%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.12%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.03%)

#25. Barnwell County

– Population: 21,170

– Born in South Carolina: 14,348 (67.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,302 (29.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.0%), South (22.6%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 450 (2.13% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.79%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

#24. Anderson County

– Population: 200,183

– Born in South Carolina: 135,720 (67.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 57,093 (28.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (6.1%), South (14.0%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 6,025 (3.01% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.48%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.01%)

#23. Cherokee County

– Population: 57,110

– Born in South Carolina: 39,719 (69.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,469 (27.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (4.3%), South (18.1%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,519 (2.66% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.71%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.67%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

#22. Greenwood County

– Population: 70,672

– Born in South Carolina: 50,774 (71.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,484 (23.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (5.1%), South (12.8%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 3,301 (4.67% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.97%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (3.23%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

#21. Saluda County

– Population: 20,292

– Born in South Carolina: 14,702 (72.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,768 (18.6% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (3.1%), South (12.1%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,525 (7.52% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (6.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#20. Marlboro County

– Population: 26,376

– Born in South Carolina: 19,150 (72.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,465 (24.5% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.2%), South (17.3%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 454 (1.72% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.16%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#19. Clarendon County

– Population: 33,865

– Born in South Carolina: 25,051 (74.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,918 (23.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (8.8%), South (9.8%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 676 (2.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

#18. Laurens County

– Population: 66,990

– Born in South Carolina: 49,590 (74.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,030 (22.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (5.3%), South (11.3%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,863 (2.78% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (1.79%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)

#17. Chester County

– Population: 32,260

– Born in South Carolina: 23,964 (74.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,680 (23.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (3.5%), South (16.2%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 541 (1.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.75%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.03%)

#16. Bamberg County

– Population: 14,236

– Born in South Carolina: 10,586 (74.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,115 (21.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (7.2%), South (11.5%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 457 (3.21% of population)

— Africa (2.35%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#15. Abbeville County

– Population: 24,582

– Born in South Carolina: 18,424 (74.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,484 (22.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (6.7%), South (11.7%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 593 (2.41% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.82%), Latin America (0.63%), North America (0.42%), Oceania (0.02%)

#14. Florence County

– Population: 138,237

– Born in South Carolina: 103,868 (75.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 29,435 (21.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (7.1%), South (10.2%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 4,258 (3.08% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.03%), Europe (0.58%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.04%)

#13. Newberry County

– Population: 38,329

– Born in South Carolina: 28,840 (75.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,103 (18.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (3.4%), South (10.7%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,895 (4.94% of population)

— Africa (0.57%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (3.80%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.08%)

#12. Colleton County

– Population: 37,624

– Born in South Carolina: 28,845 (76.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,555 (20.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (7.2%), South (8.8%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,002 (2.66% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (1.92%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.01%)

#11. Calhoun County

– Population: 14,608

– Born in South Carolina: 11,334 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,961 (20.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (5.9%), South (10.5%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 246 (1.68% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.39%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.05%)

#10. Allendale County

– Population: 8,789

– Born in South Carolina: 6,893 (78.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,653 (18.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (5.8%), South (10.9%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 144 (1.64% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (1.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#9. Fairfield County

– Population: 22,406

– Born in South Carolina: 17,708 (79.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,439 (19.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (4.9%), South (11.5%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 108 (0.48% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

#8. Darlington County

– Population: 66,858

– Born in South Carolina: 53,109 (79.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,149 (18.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (5.7%), South (8.6%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 1,315 (1.97% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (1.12%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

#7. Hampton County

– Population: 19,223

– Born in South Carolina: 15,296 (79.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,141 (16.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (5.0%), South (9.2%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 622 (3.24% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.84%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (2.05%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.02%)

#6. Lee County

– Population: 17,144

– Born in South Carolina: 13,815 (80.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,017 (17.6% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.8%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 274 (1.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

#5. Dillon County

– Population: 30,473

– Born in South Carolina: 24,591 (80.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,462 (17.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.1%), Northeast (4.7%), South (11.4%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 238 (0.78% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.65%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#4. Williamsburg County

– Population: 30,810

– Born in South Carolina: 25,001 (81.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,980 (16.2% of population)

— Midwest (0.8%), Northeast (6.8%), South (7.7%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 555 (1.80% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (1.26%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

#3. Orangeburg County

– Population: 86,953

– Born in South Carolina: 70,939 (81.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 14,515 (16.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (6.3%), South (6.9%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,069 (1.23% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

#2. Marion County

– Population: 30,954

– Born in South Carolina: 25,385 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,938 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (3.4%), South (10.6%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 577 (1.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (1.31%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#1. Union County

– Population: 27,325

– Born in South Carolina: 22,679 (83.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,347 (15.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (3.7%), South (8.9%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 234 (0.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.01%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.71%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)