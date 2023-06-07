CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple has been sentenced in the 2018 shooting of a man along a Cherokee County road.

43-year-old Timothy Paul Smith pleaded guilty Monday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime while 41-year-old Elisha Rae Henderson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The shooting happened July 12, 2018 on Wilderness Trail near Blacksburg.

The victim was sitting in his truck when he was approached by Smith who then became agitated and fired six or seven shots into the victim’s truck, the solicitor’s office said.

Smith then got into the vehicle with Henderson who drove him to the Georgia / South Carolina state line to help him get away.

The solicitor’s office said Henderson turned herself in four days later and gave details about the shooting to investigators.

Smith took a bus from Georgia to Washington state where he was later arrested.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and had multiple surgeries to save his life, the solicitor’s office said.

Smith was sentenced to 16 years in prison while Henderson was sentenced to five years in prison suspended to one year followed by five years of probation.