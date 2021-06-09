Court nixes South Carolina’s lifelong sex offender registry

South Carolina News

by: MEG KINNARD,

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy: Google Maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Supreme Court says a state law requiring sex offenders to register for life without prior judicial review is unconstitutional.

The court issued its unanimous ruling Wednesday.

Justices set a 12-month timeline to implement the ruling to give state lawmakers time to write a statute for judicial review.

Justices called South Carolina’s sex offender law “the most stringent in the country.”

The court also upheld a portion of the statute that permits the sex offender registry to be published online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!