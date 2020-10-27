COVID-19 cases see another spike throughout the state due to large gatherings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 cases are rising once again in South Carolina, with nearly all large events of more than 250 people approved by the state.

Tidelands Health officials say they are over-capacity at both hospitals.

Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Gerald Harmon, says some large gatherings may have a larger risk of spreading COVID-19 to others.

“Indoor events without a lot of ventilation, the doors and windows closed, people having difficulty meeting that 6-ft. social distancing circle,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, VP of Medical Affairs, Tidelands Health.

Tidelands Health says about a month ago, they had seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Monday morning, that number is 34.