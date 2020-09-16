COVID-19 changes in place ahead of Clemson home game against The Citadel

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is set to play Clemson this Saturday in Death Valley, the first game at the Tiger’s home stadium this season.

Athletic officials at Clemson say a crowd noise track will be played throughout the game.

Memorial Stadium, which usually holds more than 81,000 fans will have just 19,000 this season, with seating pods already set up.

Masks will be required whenever you are not eating or drinking inside the stadium.

“We know the mask is not ideal. We know we’re asking folks to jump through some hoops, but unfortunately that is the parameters we have to play this year, said Jon Allen, associate athletic director of event operations.

He went on to say, “Abide by the rules, wear the face coverings, listen to some of our stadium policies, so we can make sure that we get through this entire season.”

Stickers are placed throughout the stadium to keep people apart when waiting for concessions or the restrooms.