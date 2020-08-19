COVID-19 delays South Carolina Keurig Dr. Pepper plant

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 29: Bottles of Dr Pepper drinks are seen on a store shelf on the day Keurig Green Mountain announced it has struck a deal worth more than $21 billion with Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. on January 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The new company will be known as Keurig Dr […]

Construction on a South Carolina coffee roasting and packaging facility that has been in the works for more than two years has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant being built in Spartanburg County is now set to be completed in early 2021.

The news outlet says coffee and Keurig single-serve K-Cup pods will be manufactured at the $350 million facility in Moore.

It was first announced in May 2018. Keurig Dr. Pepper says it plans to create 500 jobs in connection with the site. Officials didn’t comment further on the delay.