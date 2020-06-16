COVID-19 impact on tourism in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 has had an impact on the state’s economy costing billions of dollars, but what happens next if we continue to see a rise in cases.

The South Carolina tourism industry is slowly bouncing back after taking a big hit because of COVID-19.

The tourism industry is expecting a 50% decrease in revenue this year, because of COVID-19.

According to Duane Parrish, SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, “Hotel occupancy dropped by 85%, tourism spending dropped by 90% and airline traffic dropped by 97%.”

Governor Henry McMaster rescinded his executive orders, allowing people to once again eat inside restaurants, enjoy attractions and overnight stays at hotels.

This was a reopening that prompted every industry in the state to change the way it does business.

“Employees protecting everyone, that’s wearing the masks. You’ll see sneeze guards at the host desk in hotels and restaurant cashiers,” said Parrish.

Measures that went into place when the state was still averaging less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 a day, but as of recently those numbers have tripled. Once again putting industries like tourism and restaurants on edge.

Bobby Williams, SC Restaurant and Lodging Association Chairman, said “Social distancing is going to be the answer and wearing face masks for a couple of more weeks. I think there’s a lot of people that are doing it. A lot of restaurants are, but many are not using all of their seating and having huge crowds.”

Guidelines are changing daily to reflect the best practices for the state’s current COVID-19 situation.

“At first we didn’t require masks and now we’ve put out a new message that employees at hotels and restaurants wear masks,” said Williams.

Businesses and industries across the state don’t anticipate to have to close their doors again, but the industries are stressing the importance of customer responsibility to make sure the doors stay open.

“We’ve seen a lot of cabin fever and people are willing to take somewhat of a risk,” said Parrish. “Everything is a risk, but we’re trying to minimize that risk.”

Those guidelines are changing often based on new data and information that becomes available.