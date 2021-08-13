COVID-19 surge leads Pickens Co. schools to go virtual

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A surge of COVID-19 cases in Pickens County has lead the school district to temporary shift students to virtual learning.

The board members approved the change during an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.

Students have been attending school since August 3, making Friday the 9th day in the classroom.

As of 2:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon, 142 students tested positive for COVID-19, 26 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and 634 students are in quarantine; that’s roughly 5% of the entire student body.

(Source: School District of Pickens County)

According to the school board, of the employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, 11 of them were vaccinated.

The district board has asked the superintendent to approve a temporary virtual learning format.

All students will attend school virtually beginning Monday.