CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating an auto vs pedestrian collision that occurred around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Calhoun and Gadsden.

CPD says that the victim suffered from non life threatening injuries and was transported to MUSC.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.