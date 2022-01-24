Cow injured during multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in South Carolina’s Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A cow was injured during a multi-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County early Monday morning.

The collision happened near the I-26/US 176 interchange — witnesses told News 2’s sister station, WSPA, that a vehicle was stopped because of a cow that was on an inside lane of I-26.

That stopped vehicle was rear-ended and pushed into the cow. The crash caused a chain reaction and snarled traffic in the area during the morning commute.

The cow is alive but injured, according to troopers who were at the scene.

Troopers believe the female dairy cow fell out of a trailer.