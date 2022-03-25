COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A veteran educator in South Carolina announced her candidacy to run for Superintendent of Education.

Lisa Ellis, a current teacher and 21-year veteran of South Carolina public schools, created a teacher advocacy group, known as SC for ED, that pushes for “the betterment of our educational system.”

In a campaign announcement on Friday, Ellis said she has worked as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, and student activities director on both the middle and high school levels.

“This experience has given her over two decades working with diverse groups of children and adults and trying to balance their unique needs and perspectives,” the announcement said.

Ellis said her number one priority in improving education in South Carolina is through recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers and staff.

She plans to officially file to run for State Superintendent of Education on Monday afternoon at the South Carolina Election Commission in Columbia.