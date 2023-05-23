SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a large structure fire in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Spartanburg Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:40 a.m. to 651 Stewart Road.

Although Lions Gate Manor is located at that address, it said “The fire was not our property but the adjoining property owned by someone else.”

Firefighters said there are 20 to 25 trucks on the scene.

The fire department said Hwy 56 will be shut down at Dairy Ridge Road and Zimmerman Lake will remain closed until the evening.

The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported at this time.