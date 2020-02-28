Crews continue to battle fire at Viva Recycling in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded Thursday evening to a large tire fire in Anderson County.

Anderson County fire crews responded to the fire at about 7:30 p.m. to Viva Recycling, located at 3741 Abbeville Highway.

On Thursday night, we reported that Abbeville Highway had been shutdown from Airline Road to Acker Road.

On Friday morning, Anderson County officials asked people to stay away from the area. They said area residents have been asked to limit outdoor activities and to keep their windows closed.

Anderson County Fire Commander Ryan Herring with Home Park Station 3 said the fire is about 95 percent contained and said currently there is a tractor making the fire flare up.

The tire yard has reportedly been closed for a couple of years and DHEC officials are on-scene, as well as Anderson County Environmental personnel.

The Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said they believe an electrical spark from a power line started the fire, but crews will continue to investigate the. Herring said started in the back end of the property.

According to Herring, he estimates that crews will be on-scene until Friday evening.

More than 100 firefighters from eight different fire departments, county personnel and emergency crews responded to the fire.

Burns said fires are beginning to be a regular occurrence at the location. The last fire happened back in January.

According to Burns, the county about $40,000 from DHEC to clean up the property. The county has been trying to gain control of the property for about two years, but the property is still owned by Viva LLC.

A study showed it could cost up to a $1.5 million to clean up the property, according to Burns.

Once the fire is out, the county hopes to resolve the issue within seven or eight months, Burns said.

No injuries have been reported.