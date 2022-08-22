MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans.

Another MBFD spokesman, Capt. Christian Sliker, told WBTW-TV at 5:44 p.m. that firefighters were helping the SkyWheel’s staff manually operate the ride “to remove occupants.”

A WBTW reporter at the scene said at 6:25 p.m. that crews helped members of two families get safely off the ride. It’s unclear how long they were trapped. The incident happened as rain fell on and off across the Grand Strand on Sunday.

A SkyWheel spokesman said Sunday night that all of the riders were safe and never in danger during the incident.

The SkyWheel Myrtle Beach rises 200-feet above sea level and has 42-climate-controlled gondolas that are fully enclosed. It overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, according to information on its Facebook page.