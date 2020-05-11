Crews recover body of missing diver from North Charleston

Search patterns of Coast Guard, partner agency and volunteer crews during the search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound, South Carolina, May 3, 2020. The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing diver after searching more than 7,589 square miles for over 168 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Charleston)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Beaufort County have identified the body of a missing diver.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office, the body of 49-year-old Alan Devier of North Charleston was recovered Sunday near Bay Point Island.

Crews first began searching for Deiver on April 28th after he went missing while scuba diving near Port Royal Sound and later suspended its search on Sunday.

Coast Guard crews said they searched more than 7,589 square miles for over 168 hours, but were unable to locate Devier.

A forensic autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, May 13, at the Medical University of South Carolina.