YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple units are working on a five car accident in Yemassee, SC.

The accident happened on I-95 at mile marker 38 southbound.

There are serious injuries as a result of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was requested to the scene.

I-95 southbound will be closed for several hours.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.