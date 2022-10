EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.

The fire broke out at the Ortec plant on Gentry Memorial Highway.

Pickens County Fire and HAZMAT also responded to the fire, according to Pickens County Emergency Services

Officials said the fire is under control.

The plant, which was in operation at the time of the fire, was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

