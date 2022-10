GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three homes were damaged Friday night in a fire in Garden City, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, according to the Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association.

The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. Officials said crews were faced with major flooding, severe wind gusts and diminished roads.



Fire engulfs a Garden City home (provided)

No other information was immediately available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.