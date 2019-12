Yemassee, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Yemassee Police Department (YPD) Twitter, crews are working a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 near mile marker 39 NB.

Multiple agencies, including YPD, Hampton County Fire/Rescue, and Hampton County EMS were dispatched.

YPD said that there were unknown injuries.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.