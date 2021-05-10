Crews search for 2 men missing in Intracoastal Waterway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW ) –- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are continuing to search for two men who went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday.

Two men are still missing after they were boating Sunday when the boat they were on hit the wake of another boat, knocking one of the two men into the water, according to North Myrtle Beach PIO Pat Dowling.

The other man jumped into the water after him to help, but is also still missing, according to Dowling.

In a Twitter post, the U.S. Coast said both men were wearing life jackets and that both life jackets have been recovered.

The search resumed Monday morning, with NMBFR, Horry County and the Department of Natural Resources working together.

