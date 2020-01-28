Crews work to rescue 2 people in the ocean after kayak overturns on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are at the oceanfront in north Pawleys Island for a rescue call involving two individuals.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the two people were in the ocean in a kayak that overturned in the north Pawleys Island area. One person has been rescued out of the water and crews are attempting to get the second person out of danger.

Water resources and personnel began the rescue operation at about 3:30 on Tuesday. People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.