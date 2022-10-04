MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A vessel once owned by a beloved Lowcountry shrimper is one step closer to being recovered after it washed ashore near Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian.

Tressy Mellichamp, daughter of the boat’s former boat owner, Capt. Wayne Magwood, told News 2 on Tuesday that a rescue team had arrived with heavy equipment to dig the trawler out of the sand.

“Fingers crossed today is the day,” said Mellichamp.

The shrimp trawler broke free and washed up along the beach near Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and high waves on Friday. News 2 first told you the vessel belonged to the former longtime Charleston-area shrimper.

The boat is now owned by Holden Beach Seafood, based in Supply, North Carolina, for whom the boat will be returned.