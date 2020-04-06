Crosses light up across SC as messages of hope during pandemic

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – During this trying time, a message of hope can be found in Lexington County, South Carolina.

Seven crosses light up in a neighborhood as holy week approaches for Christians.

Lexington County Deputy Fire Chief David Fulmer and his family say they were inspired to put up the display.

They heard a sermon at church to try and spread hope with simple decorations.

Crosses can be found in other areas, too.

It’s believed at least 21 are visible from Lexington County to North Carolina.

“You know, we’re a big family, a loving family and hugging right now is something we can’t do. So, it’s very hard, we’re very touchy, feelie. But it’s a great opportunity to show the community that there’s hope in everything that we’re doing right now,” said Fulmer. “We’re going to get through it. It will all work out in the end.”