COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Contests for governor and the U.S. Senate are the marquee races in South Carolina’s primaries next week, but candidates are also competing for numerous other statewide seats.

Garnering the most attention in Tuesday’s election is the race for state school superintendent.

FILE – School-choice advocate Ellen Weaver smiles during a stop at the Statehouse on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Weaver has received endorsements from a number of officials across South Carolina in her campaign for education superintendent. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

FILE – Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness speaks to a South Carolina Senate subcommittee on Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Six Republicans and three Democrats seek the nominations from their parties for the open state education superintendent seat highlight the ballot for the South Carolina primaries in the upcoming June 2022 election. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

There are also a handful of U.S. house primaries: U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, Jim Clyburn, William Timmons and Tom Rice all face opposition.

Attorney General Alan Wilson, Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers also have challengers in the Republican primary.