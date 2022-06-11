COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Contests for governor and the U.S. Senate are the marquee races in South Carolina’s primaries next week, but candidates are also competing for numerous other statewide seats.
Garnering the most attention in Tuesday’s election is the race for state school superintendent.
There are also a handful of U.S. house primaries: U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, Jim Clyburn, William Timmons and Tom Rice all face opposition.
Attorney General Alan Wilson, Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers also have challengers in the Republican primary.