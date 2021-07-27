Cunningham says plan would boost South Carolina COVID shots

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his campaign for South Carolina governor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Cunningham says he wants to legalize marijuana in South Carolina, something he says would provide healthcare options, create jobs and generate millions in revenue for the state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is rolling out a plan to boost South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccinations.

The former congressman said Monday that the number is low due to a lack of leadership by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Vaccination rates in South Carolina have been among the nation’s lowest, with just over 44% of eligible residents fully dosed.

Cunningham said he would create a “Vaccine Ambassador Program,” with public service announcements by well-known South Carolinians.

Cunningham also proposed a “primetime Oval Office-style address” to press the need to get vaccinated, and creation of a vaccine incentive program to raffle off prizes to vaccinated South Carolinians.