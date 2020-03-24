Curfew to be enacted for downtown Greenville, Falls Park to close

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The city of Greenville will close Falls Park and enact a curfew in downtown Greenville beginning Wednesday night.

The curfew for the city’s Central Business District runs from 11:00pm to 6:00am and begins Wednesday.

The curfew does not apply to people going to work or those with medical emergencies.

SEE: Map of Greenville’s Central Business District

Mayor Knox White said in a Facebook live stream that people will still be able to travel on the Swamp Rabbit Trail along the Reedy River with Falls Park closed.

Falls Park will close Tuesday morning.

Mayor White also said that people will not be allowed to congregate in public plazas in downtown such as One City Plaza.

The city will be removing seating from public areas and will post signs in parks and public plazas.

Greenville also closed tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts in all city parks, Monday morning.

“Unfortunately, there are people in our community who do not understand the severity of the circumstances and are ignoring the recommendations of health professionals,” said Greenville City Manager John McDonough.

“We know that this has been a trying time for our citizens, but the only way to avoid extreme measures here is to take it upon ourselves to stay at home, and go out only to purchase groceries and supplies, seek medical attention or maintain a healthy lifestyle through solitary exercise in open, outdoor spaces.”