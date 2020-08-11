Current downward trend in the state for positive coronavirus cases and deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A downward trend for COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Carolina has continued over the last few days.

The percentage of positive cases compared to the number of tests is also down.

Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC believes that people are doing the right thing to limit the spread of the virus throughout the state.

“People doing more of the social distancing, more people wearing masks, cloth face coverings, are most likely the reason we’re seeing this good trend starting to begin,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler.

Traxler recommends you continue social distancing, wear a mask, and not gather in large groups.