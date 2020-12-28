CVS and Walgreens begin COVID-19 vaccination in senior living facilities across South Carolina

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Monday, CVS and Walgreens will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents at long-term care facilities across South Carolina. Staff at these facilities were vaccinated in the first round of vaccinations.

CVS and Walgreens began vaccinations in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont last week.

CVS says it will take about 12 weeks to complete the vaccinations including the initial shot and critical booster.

The company expects to vaccinate four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities.

Walgreens says it will have the vaccine available to the general public at all 9,000 stores once approved and available.

CVS is able to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.

The first resident to receive the vaccine at a Connecticut long-term care facility said “I feel fine. I feel good. The shot was no problem and I think everyone can and should get a shot for the virus definitely no matter what age.”

CVS hired more employees at the beginning of December to distribute the vaccine across the nation. Those employees are eligible for hero pay.

The vaccine is free to the public and paid for by the federal government.

CVS says access to the public will be based on product availability and population size.

“I think everybody in the country is going to be sort of eligible by the time we get to late April early May and then with the warming that occurs at the same time I think we’ll begin to see the retreat of this virus,” stated Troy Brennan, M.D. Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for CVS Health.