CVS Health to expand COVID-19 vaccine access; SC stores to receive 15,300 doses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – CVS Health is expanding community access to COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals beginning next week.

CVS said supply for the initial rollout, which is sourced directly from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 250,000 total doses.

“As more supply becomes available the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations,” the company said on Tuesday.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”

South Carolina will receive 15,300 doses that will be spread among 17 stores. They will be available for those in Phase 1A.

According to CVS Health, vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.

Those who do not have online access can contact customer service: 1-800-746-7287. For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipment.