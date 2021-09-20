CVS hiring 400 people across SC during virtual hiring event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CVS Health on Monday announced plans to fill 400 positions across South Carolina during a one-day virtual hiring event.

The event is scheduled for Friday, September 24. CVS said that positions range from full and part-time to temporary, and roles include licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates.

The move comes as CVS pharmacies prepare for an influx of patients seeking flu vaccines as well as possible COVID-19 booster shots.

Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, explained:

“Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Those interested can apply by texting “CVS” to 2500, or by clicking here.