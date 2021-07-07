Cyclists riding across the state to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCBD) – The Alzheimer’s Association will host its 13th annual “A Ride to Remember,” a cross-state cycling event, on July 9-11 to fundraise South Carolina’s chapter of the organization.

250 cyclists will embark on a 252-mile journey from Simpsonville to Mount Pleasant over the course of three days – the group will makes stops in Newberry and Orangeburg along the way.

There will also be over 150 “virtual riders” that will fundraise and ride 252 during the entire month of July.

The event has already raised over $560,000 to provide support services, education and research programs through the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We are so grateful for the dedicated riders in this event and for the volunteers who continue to show their support and make this event possible, even in our 13th year” says Ashton Houghton, Vice President of Development for the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina. “The funds raised will provide local support services, as well as support Alzheimer’s research efforts.”

Cyclists will begin their ride from Heritage Park in Simpsonville on Friday July 9 at 8:30 A.M., their journey will finish at Patriot’s Point in Mount Pleasant on Sunday July 11.

The community may donate to support the cause at www.aridetoremember.org.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org/sc.