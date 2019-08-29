Dad surprises kids at school following a 9-month deployment

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It was an emotional soldier surprise at an elementary school in the South Carolina upstate!

It all started with a ceremony for students with perfect attendance.

When Tidus and Chelsea Gillespie went up to get their award, the teacher claimed they were out… and that’s when dad stepped in.

“Well, we just really wanted to surprise the kids; it’s my third deployment coming home, and I wanted to do something special this time… I’m really excited… a little nervous, but I’m excited.”

Timothy Gillespie surprised his son and daughter Wednesday at their school in Pickens County.

Gillespie returned home after a nine-month deployment in Syria.