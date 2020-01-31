Dangerous drugs could soon become legal if Congress doesn’t act

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Some dangerous drugs could soon become legal unless Congress acts before a February 6th deadline.

Federal prosecutors in North and South Carolina are concerned about drugs known as “Fentanyl Analogues.”

Drug producers change a single molecule in them to try to get around federal law.

Two years ago, the DEA took emergency action to classify all of them as schedule one drugs.

But that only lasts until Thursday.

“There’s nothing in place, there’s no oversight that actually makes them accountable to us and make them come back and say hey this is what we’re going to do at this date,” said community activist Mika Gadsden.

Gadsen says public meetings with the Drug Enforcement Administration and community are a step in the right direction.