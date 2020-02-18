Darius Rucker to be 2020 ambassador for South Carolina tourism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three-time GRAMMY Award winner and South Carolina native Darius Rucker will serve as an official ambassador for South Carolina tourism in 2020.

Rucker will share his music and name recognition to strengthen the state’s tourism brand, working collaboratively with the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism to promote South Carolina.

Under the partnership, Rucker will make appearances at several major tourism events, including the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island in April. He also will appear on marketing material for the state’s DiSCover campaign.

“Darius Rucker is a home-grown star with a genuine love of his state,” said Duane Parrish, as he announced the partnership at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel on Monday in Myrtle Beach. “His story and talent are attractions themselves. We are looking forward to working with him this year!”

At several of Rucker’s 2020 concerts, SCPRT will promote South Carolina with 30-second commercials.

“Whether he’s singing about his hometown or talking about his life experiences, you can tell Darius Rucker is proud of where he’s from,” Parrish said. “Our partnership is a natural fit.”